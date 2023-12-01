Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appeals decision, allowing federal government to cut C-wire on the border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After U.S. federal judge Alia Moses denied Texas' request to stop federal government officials from cutting concertina wire on the border, the office of the Texas Attorney General sent out a statement appealing the decision.

The statement says in part, "The state of Texas requested that the court preliminarily enjoin the federal government from cutting, destroying, damaging, or otherwise interfering with Texas’s concertina wire fence until the court can hold a final trial."

In late October, Texas Attorney General Paxton filed a lawsuit and a motion for preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration’s Department of Homeland Security, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and other agencies and officials. This came after federal agents destroyed Texas’s concertina wire and allowed undocumented migrants into Texas on an almost daily basis for weeks.

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order on an emergency basis after federal agents escalated their destruction of Texas’s concertina wire at the state’s border with Mexico just days after Texas filed the lawsuit.

But after the federal judge's decision, it will continue to allow the federal government to resume cutting Texas' concertina wire placed by Texas law enforcement along the U.S. - Mexico border.

"I am disappointed that the federal government’s blatant and disturbing efforts to subvert law and order at our State’s border with Mexico will be allowed to continue,” said Attorney General Paxton in the statement. “Biden’s doctrine of open borders at any cost threatens the safety of our citizens, and we will continue to fight it every step of the way.”