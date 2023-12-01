The resumption of the Israel-Hamas war casts long shadow over Dubai’s COP28 climate talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As world leaders gathered for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the collapse of a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war has plunged the conflict back into open combat and cast a long shadow over the talks. Israel’s top diplomat for the Middle East huddled with leaders at the summit Friday as his colleagues went through a book of posters of those held hostage by the militant group Hamas. Meanwhile, just a street away at the Palestinian territories’ first-ever pavilion, an official gave a horrified look when Associated Press journalists gave her the news the war restarted. Officials also discussed the war, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

By JON GAMBRELL and MALAK HARB Associated Press

