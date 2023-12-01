The Taliban’s new ambassador arrives in China as Afghanistan’s rulers court foreign investment

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban government’s new ambassador to China has arrived in Beijing. It is the first time Afghanistan’s rulers have officially sent an ambassador to another country since returning to power more than two years ago. No country recognizes the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan but some, including China, have embassies in Kabul. Many other diplomatic missions were shuttered and their staff evacuated as Taliban fighters bore down on Afghanistan’s capital in August 2021. China is of particular importance to the Taliban, who are courting foreign investment and regional alliances amid their continued isolation on the international stage because of their restrictions on Afghan women and girls.

