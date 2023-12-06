Amazon’s internal plans to advance its interests in California are laid bare in leaked memo

NEW YORK (AP) — An internal Amazon memo has provided a stark look at the company’s carefully laid out plans to grow its influence and advance its interest in Southern California. The memo was leaked to the nonprofit labor organization Warehouse Worker Resource Center and its authenticity was verified by The Associated Press. It shows Amazon’s efforts to burnish its reputation through charity work, push back against state legislation that limits warehouse developments and fend off what it calls “labor agitation.” When reached for comment, Amazon did not dispute the authenticity of the document. But the company said it is proud of its philanthropic efforts. The memo was published online by the labor organization.

