Australian Parliament rushes through laws that could see detention of freed dangerous migrants

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has rushed legislation through Parliament that could place behind bars some of the migrants freed after the High Court ruled their indefinite detention was unconstitutional. The House of Representatives voted 68 to 59 on Wednesday night to create so-called community safety orders. The vote came a day after the Senate passed the same legislation. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles is now be able to apply to a judge to imprison for up to three years migrants with criminal records for violent or sexual offenses because they pose an unacceptable risk to the public. Giles declined to say how many of 148 freed migrants who for various reasons can’t be deported might be detained under community safety orders.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.