National security advisers of US, South Korea and Japan will meet to discuss North Korean threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The national security advisers of the United States, South Korea and Japan will meet in Seoul this week to discuss North Korea’s military threat and other issues as they continue to promote trilateral cooperation in Asia. South Korea’s presidential office said its national security office director, Cho Tae-yong, will host a three-way meeting in Seoul on Saturday with U.S. adviser Jake Sullivan and Japan’s Takeo Akiba where they plan to have “in-depth” discussions on North Korea and other matters related to security, technology, and trade. Cho will also hold bilateral meetings with Sullivan and Akiba on Friday.

