Adele praises influential women after being honored at THR’s Women in Entertainment gala

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Adele paid homage to the many women — including her mother, grandmother and aunts — who helped shape her world and personality since was a child. The superstar singer then praised actor Kerry Washington and found herself in awe while in the presence of singer Dua Lipa after she received the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala Thursday. She was handed the award by Helen Mirren for excelling as a trailblazer and her philanthropy work in Hollywood. Adele said the women in her family molded her into the person she is today through their boisterous and strong personas.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.