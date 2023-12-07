Buffalo Soldier Road gets $8.4 million for enhancements 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization unanimously approved an $8.4 million allocation to reconstruct and enhance Buffalo Soldier Road. The comprehensive Buffalo Soldier Road Improvement Project is set to transform the area with a full roadway reconstruction, parkway enhancements, sidewalks, bicycle facilities, street lighting, landscaping, irrigation, and new striping, significantly improving accessibility and safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and visitors to adjacent hotels.

"This was a true testament of the spirit of el Pasoans. We care about our culture we care about our history, but not only that, we've for decades invested into out infrastructure. It's a good step forward to addressing and righting all the wrongs from our previous government." said City Representative District 3, Cassandra Hernandez.

On a statement released by representative Hernandez she also states "this funding is truly a significant win for a number of reasons. First, these funds are federal dollars, which simply stated helps to reduce the local tax burden for our local property taxpayers. Second, it also addresses the current conditions, where the absence of accessible pathways and a deteriorating roadway pose potential risks to our community members. Third and certainly not least, these improvements will rightly showcase the community's pride and sense of profound responsibility to honor the valiant Buffalo Soldiers."

The design phase of this project is scheduled to commence in 2025, with construction expected to begin in the fiscal year 2026-2027.