Germany’s chancellor lights first Hanukkah candle on a huge menorah at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his unwavering support for the Jewish people as he lit the first Hanukkah candle on a huge menorah in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. Scholz. He wore a black velvet skullcap and said in the center of the German capital on Thursday that he wished “the candle of Hanukkah will shine far beyond this square and much longer than just for the eight days of Hanukkah.” The holiday is also known as Judaism’s festival of lights and marks the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in the 2nd century B.C.

