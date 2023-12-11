Skip to Content
El Paso woman disappointed with sentence of man accused of sexual assault

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for indecency to a child under 14 Monday. The child in question was 11 years old at the time, and she told ABC-7 she had been waiting 12 years for justice.

William Denney was found guilty on that charge last week. His victim, now 23-year-old Renae Meraz, told ABC-7 the guilty verdict came down on the lesser charge; the greater charge being aggravated sexual assault.

