Dona Ana amends contract with county manager; Macias will leave office in April

Chair Susana Chaparro is seen in a still of the Board of Commissioners meeting December 12, 2023 just moments before the vote to amend Macias' contract.
Dona Ana County Board of Commissioners
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Dona Ana County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to amend the contract of County Manager Fernando R. Macias, ending it more than a year and a half prematurely.

Commissioners discussed the measure in closed session, then ended their meeting Tuesday with that unanimous vote to terminate the contract with Macias early, amending it to now end on April 30, 2024.

Macias will receive a payout. The board did not specify how much money Macias will receive. His contract would have ended January 6, 2026. Macias will also receive a payout for the reminder of his policies for life and health insurance.

Board of Commissioners Chair Susana Chaparro had only one thing to say before the vote: "Mr. Macias, thank you." None of the other commissioners had anything to say about their decision to amend Macias' contract.

Emma Hoggard

