Poland’s new prime minister vows to press the West to continue helping neighboring Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s newly elected prime minister is vowing that his government will demand that the West keep helping neighboring Ukraine. Donald Tusk in his inaugural speech to parliament also pledged that Warsaw will be a stable ally of NATO and a leader in Europe. He is calling on Poland’s fractious political class to unite, saying it cannot afford divisions while Russia is waging a war of aggression across the border. Tusk’s challenges include restoring democratic standards in Poland and working for the release of European Union funding frozen due to democratic backsliding by his predecessors.

By VANESSA GERA and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA Associated Press

