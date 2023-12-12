UK leader Sunak is racing to persuade lawmakers to back his Rwanda migration bill in a key vote

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying to cajole recalcitrant lawmakers into supporting his signature immigration policy in a key vote in Parliament. Defeat would leave his authority shredded and his government teetering. The House of Commons is due to vote on Tuesday on whether to approve in principle a bill designed to revive a plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda. Normally the vote would be a formality, because Sunak’s Conservatives have a substantial majority. But the bill faces opposition from hard-liners who say it does not go far enough to ensure migrants can be deported. Sunak invited them to a breakfast meeting in 10 Downing St. on the day of the vote to try to win backing for the bill.

