2 Los Angeles County men exonerated after spending decades in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors say two men who spent decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit have been exonerated and freed. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says a judge on Wednesday found the men factually innocent of the crimes. DA George Gascón apologized to both men during a news conference. Giovanni Hernandez was 14 when he was convicted in 2012 of killing a 16-year-old boy during a 2006 drive-by shooting in Culver City. Miguel Solorio was 19 when he was found guilty of killing an 81-year-old woman in 1998 in a mistaken gang shooting near Whittier. Both denied they were at the scenes of the killings.

