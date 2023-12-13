Catalytic convertors stolen from 24 SISD buses

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Independent School District says that catalytic convertors have been stolen from 24 SISD buses.

An SISD spokesperson said that police are currently investigating the thefts, and that the affected buses are expected to be back in service when the district re-opens from winter break on January 1. The estimated cost to replace the convertors is $5,000 to $8,000 per bus.

The district does not expect any bus routes to be affected by this incident