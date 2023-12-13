CBP officers intercept mixed narcotic load at Antelope Wells border crossing

ANTELOPE WELLS, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Customs and Border Protection officers at the Antelope Wells border crossing intercepted heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in a single failed smuggling attempt.

“This is a significant encounter and illustrates that CBP officers working at the remote Antelope Wells crossing employ the same level of vigilance and effort in stopping any illegal activity as do their colleagues working at some of the larger area ports,” said CBP Columbus Port Director Louie Chavez.

On December 10th, CBP officers encountered a 31-year-old male Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. A primary inspecting CBP officer referred the driver for further examination of the vehicle to the secondary inspection area. A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a compartment containing multiple mixed packages. The packages contained 84.65 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.55 pounds of cocaine and 2.77 pounds of heroin. The subject was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP.