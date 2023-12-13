Newly elected progressive Thai lawmaker sentenced to 6 years for defaming monarchy

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has convicted and sentenced a recently elected lawmaker to six years in prison for defaming the monarchy under a controversial law that guards the royal institution. Rukchanok Srinork arrived Wednesday at the court building in the capital, Bangkok, while her fellow lawmakers were convening in Parliament. She was charged over two posts she allegedly shared two years ago on social media platform X. Rukchanok was sentenced to three years on each count under Article 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code which protects the monarchy, known as lese majeste, that has come under pressure in recent years with calls to abolish it.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.