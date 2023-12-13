Wisconsin schools superintendent wants UW regents to delay vote on deal to limit diversity positions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s state schools superintendent is calling for Universities of Wisconsin regents to delay a vote on a deal with Republican legislators that would limit campus diversity positions in exchange for employee raises and money for construction projects. The regents rejected the deal on a 9-8 vote on Saturday but have called for another vote Wednesday night. Schools Superintendent Jill Underly doubles as a regent by virtue of her position. She didn’t vote Saturday because she was out of the country. She issued a statement Wednesday demanding the second vote be delayed. She said remains out of country with inconsistent internet access and won’t be available.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.