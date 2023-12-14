Orban tests the European Union’s promises to help Ukraine as he stands firm on blocking aid

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are struggling to uphold their two most elementary promises to Ukraine at war — to give it the wherewithal to stave off the Russian invasion and maintain its hope of joining the wealthy bloc. The threat to that commitment does not come from outside, but from within, from increasingly recalcitrant member Hungary. The vision of its prime minister, Viktor Orban, heartily shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin two months ago still hangs heavily over the opening of a two-day EU summit.

