Father, stepmother and uncle of 10-year-old girl found dead in UK home deny murder charges

LONDON (AP) — The father, stepmother and uncle of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in southern England have pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Sara Sharif’s body was discovered under a blanket in a bunk bed on Aug. 10. Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41; his partner Beinash Batool, 29; and his brother, 28-year-old Faisal Malik, are charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. The trio left the U.K. for Pakistan a day before police discovered the girl’s body in the town of Woking. They were deported back to the U.K. and arrested in September. The three appeared by video link at London’s Central Criminal Court to deny the charges on Thursday.

