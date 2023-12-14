Janet Yellen says the Trump administration’s China policies left the US more vulnerable
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says former President Donald Trump’s economic policies toward China left America “more vulnerable and more isolated” in the global economy. It’s a rare jab by her at the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. Yellen made the comment in prepared remarks to be delivered at a U.S.-China Business Council event Thursday night. In her prepared remarks, Yellen says the Trump administration “failed to make investments at home in critical areas like infrastructure and advanced technology.”