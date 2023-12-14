Japan, UK and Italy formally establish a joint body to develop a new advanced fighter jet

TOKYO (AP) — The defense ministers of Japan, Britain and Italy have signed an agreement to establish a joint organization to develop a new advanced jet fighter, as the countries push to strengthen their cooperation in the face of growing threats from China, Russia and North Korea. The three countries agreed last year to merge earlier individual plans to jointly produce the new combat aircraft for deployment in 2035. Japan’s defense minister said Thursday the new aircraft is “indispensable to securing air superiority and enabling effective deterrence” at a time that Japan faces an increasingly severe security environment.

