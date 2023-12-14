Skip to Content
AP-National

South Korean Olympic chief defends move to send athletes to train at military camp

By
Published 1:43 AM

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Olympic chief has defended a decision to send hundreds of athletes to a military camp next week as part of preparations for the 2024 Games in Paris. The official cited a need to instill mental toughness in athletes who he says have underachieved in recent competitions. About 400 athletes will arrive at a marine boot camp in the southeastern port city of Pohang on Monday for a three-day training camp aimed at building resilience and teamwork.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content