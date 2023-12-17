Small plane crashes into power lines in Oregon and kills 3, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon say a small plane has crashed into power lines and killed all three people on board. The Independence Police Department says Polk County emergency services received the report of the single engine plane crash in Independence around 4:55 p.m. Saturday. Police say the initial investigation found the collision with electrical power lines resulted in a small brush fire and a power outage in the community about 12 miles southwest of Salem. The Statesman Journal reports that Pacific Power says at least 375 customers were without power in Independence after the crash. The Independence police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. A possible cause and the names of the deceased were not immediately released.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.