Three people injured after a serious crash on Loop 375

UPDATE: Crash was initially reported on Bob Hope, but has since been corrected.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people have been injured after a serious crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol.

According to police, the call came in at 11:25 p.m., Sunday night. Police also say injuries are serious. We are working to find out how many people sustained serious injuries.

Currently all southbound lanes on Loop 375 are closed.

We know that Special Traffic Investigators have been called out to the scene.

This is a developing story.