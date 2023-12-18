Skip to Content
News

Three people injured after a serious crash on Loop 375

By
today at 1:48 AM
Published 1:57 AM

UPDATE: Crash was initially reported on Bob Hope, but has since been corrected.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people have been injured after a serious crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol.

According to police, the call came in at 11:25 p.m., Sunday night. Police also say injuries are serious. We are working to find out how many people sustained serious injuries.

Currently all southbound lanes on Loop 375 are closed.

We know that Special Traffic Investigators have been called out to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content