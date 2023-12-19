2023 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS, UPS, and FedEx

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cyber Monday is now officially the biggest online shopping day of all time with consumers having spent $12.4 billion dollars. With all those online buys comes a massive influx of packages to be delivered. Inside the biggest holiday shipping operation, carriers are pushing to get your packages on time. 82 million packages are expected to be delivered daily throughout the U.S. this holiday season.

For UPS 3-day select and FedEx express saver today is the deadline to make sure your packages arrive on time. For UPS next day air, you have until Thursday December 21st...and your last chance for FedEx same day shipping is this Friday the 22nd.

For the United states postal service December 20th marks the last day to mail priority mail express --and it is waiving holiday surcharges. UPS says they expect to deliver more than 30 million packages a day globally. Ups global communications manager, Becca Hunnicutt says "We have a great group of more than 500,000 UPSers all over the world helping us deliver in time for the holidays. We encourage everyone to run. Don't walk to a ups store to make sure it's delivered on time." If you miss all the holiday shipping deadlines you can shop in-person on super Saturday. 142 million people are expected to shop that day.