German railway operator Deutsche Bahn launches effort to sell logistics unit Schenker

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s main national railway operator Deutsche Bahn has launched an effort to sell logistics unit DB Schenker as the company seeks to concentrate on its core business at home. Schenker has about 76,600 employees in more than 130 countries. The state-owned parent company describes it as one of the world’s top four logistics firms. Deutsche Bahn issued an announcement Tuesday that it’s considering selling “the entire share capital of Schenker AG in an open, transparent and nondiscriminatory process.” It called for potential bidders to indicate their interest by Jan. 15. German authorities are keen for Deutsche Bahn to focus on improving service at home. The railway has struggled with reliability issues in recent years in Germany and needs significant investment.

