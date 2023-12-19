President Biden Nominates El Pasoan for U.S. Western District of Texas Judge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Biden announced his intent to nominate five individuals to federal district courts, one of them an El Pasoan.

Judge Leon Schydlower was nominated for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. According to an announcement sent out by President Biden, Schydlower has served as a Magistrate Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas since 2015. He is also a Navy veteran and current U.S. Air Force Reservist.

“I look forward to seeing Mr. Schydlower confirmed and assuming this position of great significance as soon as possible,” said Congresswoman Veronica Escobar in a statement earlier today.