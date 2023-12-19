Skip to Content
News

President Biden Nominates El Pasoan for U.S. Western District of Texas Judge

By
New
Published 9:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Biden announced his intent to nominate five individuals to federal district courts, one of them an El Pasoan.

Judge Leon Schydlower was nominated for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. According to an announcement sent out by President Biden, Schydlower has served as a Magistrate Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas since 2015. He is also a Navy veteran and current U.S. Air Force Reservist.

“I look forward to seeing Mr. Schydlower confirmed and assuming this position of great significance as soon as possible,” said Congresswoman Veronica Escobar in a statement earlier today.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content