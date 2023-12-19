Salvation Army donates gifts via Angel Tree program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Salvation Army donated gifts to nearly 600 recipients through their angel tree program. Each year, families register in October for Christmas assistance, and donors join the program by providing toys and clothes. This year, the salvation army Christmas program included seniors at assisted-living facilities and nursing homes. Each family received toys, clothes, a food box, and a turkey for a full Christmas experience!

