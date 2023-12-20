Germany’s top prosecutor files motion for asset forfeiture of $789 million of frozen Russian money

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor has filed a motion for asset forfeiture concerning more than 720 million euros or $789 million of frozen Russian money. The prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the aim of the motion which was filed on July 7 is to seize the money deposited by a Russian financial institution into a Frankfurt bank account because of a suspected attempt to violate embargo regulations. A report on news site Spiegel Online said the federal prosecutor’s office is planning to return the frozen funds to state coffers. The European Union has imposed various sanctions and restrictions on Russia.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.