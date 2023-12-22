4th-graders at Surratt Elementary receive $1,000 scholarships

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Woman’s University gave $1,000 dollar scholarships to 23 4th-graders at Surratt Elementary School. The students won the scholarships for creating a You Tube video highlighting the university. "I feel very happy about it, I'm very surprised that we got this" said Alicia, a scholarship winner.

The students created the video as part of a college exploration project. University representatives went to the elementary school during a pizza party and distributed the scholarships to the fourth grade class. Surratt elementary Assistant principal Anette Garcia says the project is an opportunity for students to look forward into the future..."It's a proud moment to be, you know, one of a member of a team that our priority are the students. And to know that all of their hard work is not only seen and recognized by, of course, the campus, but also by other universities and individuals outside over, you know, our community. It does feel amazing."

This is the first time the university has awarded scholarships to elementary students. They say they wanted to show appreciation for the student's research and creativity. Texas woman’s university says they know college can change lives and they're proud knowing students this young are beginning to consider their options after graduating from high school.