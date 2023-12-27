El Paso teen collects and donates to animal foster program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso teen is raising money for an animal foster program, through a hot cocoa stand. Jarvis has been collecting funds for the last 4 years to support different organizations. this year he elected to support the animal foster program "a home to bark and purr".

He had been collecting for the past 4 days and this morning he made the $500 dollar donation to at the pets mart on joe battle. Last year he donated to Kelly food bank. He says he is really proud of everyone who has donated to make this possible. "Today I am donating about 500 dollars to an animal charity, I've just been doing cocoa stands and wanted to donate the money" said Jarvis Mccullui.