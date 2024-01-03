U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar announced increases in overtime pay for Border Patrol agents
LAREDO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar, Ph.D. (TX-28) announced increases in overtime pay for Border Patrol agents on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. CST. Dr. Cuellar secured language restoring overtime pay for Border Patrol agents in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year (FY) 2024. The FY24 NDAA restores overtime pay to time and a half, ensuring Border Patrol agents will be fairly compensated for overtime hours worked.