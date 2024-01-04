Early Voting for City of El Paso, District 2 Runoff Election begins 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Election Day will be Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Early Voting period for the January 2024 City of El Paso Runoff Election begins Wednesday, January 3rd and ends Tuesday, January 16th. The ballot for this election will include an unexpired term for City of El Paso, District 2. Veronica “Vero” Carbajal and Josh Acevedo are the two candidates that received the most votes as no candidate received more than 50% of the votes during the December 2023 City of El Paso Special Election. As of January 4th, 2023 a total of 119 registered voters have cast ballots for district 2 runoff.

There is a total of 4 Early Voting Locations for the convenience of voters and hours of operation vary by location. Voters can locate sites by “Find My Nearest Early Voting Location” or by entering their zip code on the Early Voting Locations page here: https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/early_voting. The city of El Paso encourages voters to be prepared before heading to the polls. You can find "Voter registration and status/eligibility" in the following website: https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/am_i_registered.

As of January 4th, 2023 at 6 p.m. there's 500,794 registered voters, according to data at the El Paso County's website https://www.epcountyvotes.com/. You may also find current election information here: https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/current_election. Voters may vote a regular ballot by providing one of the seven forms of acceptable photo identification or by completing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the voting place and providing one of the supporting documents. For a list of acceptable photo identifications or supporting documents, visit https://epcountyvotes.com/voter_information/identification_required_for_voting.

If a voter requested a ballot by mail and later decides to vote at the voting place, a voter must surrender their ballot by mail to vote in person. If a voter does not surrender their ballot, a provisional ballot will be offered to the voter. Voters with questions can call the El Paso County's office at (915) 546-2154 or email at epelections@epcounty.com.