Motorcycle thefts on the rise, according to EPPD Auto Theft Task Force

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Motorcycle thefts made a jump by more than 30 in 2023 compared to 2022, according to data from the El Paso Police Department.

Stephen Plummer with the El Paso Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force reported that 2022 saw 74 incidents, while 2023 saw 107, a 33 incident increase.

Plummer shared tips that motorcycle owners can use to make sure their vehicle is secure.

"Have it somewhere that's not accessible so much as is at your residence," Plummer explained. "But you don't often have that advantage if you live in an apartment complex, but keep it as visible as possible."

Plummer also noted that installing cameras along your property can help law enforcement track down thieves, if your motorcycles are stolen.