New bridge connecting Detroit to Canada won’t open until fall 2025

DETROIT (AP) — A second bridge connecting Detroit and Canada over the Detroit River won’t open for travel until fall 2025, months later than anticipated. Officials said Thursday that the timetable has been affected by construction disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gordie Howe International Bridge project began in 2018 and was scheduled to be completed in 2024. It’s named for a Canadian who played hockey for the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings. The target now is September 2025, though the bridge deck should be finished this year. The Howe bridge will join the privately owned Ambassador Bridge as the second span connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

