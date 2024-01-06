Semi-trailer hits DPS unit on I-10 East according to Texas DPS, expect lane closures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A tractor trailer collides with a Texas Department of Public Safety unit just after midnight Friday, according to a spokesman with DPS.

The driver of the semi is being evaluated by fire medical personnel at the scene.

El Paso Police say officers responding to I-10 East and Executive have shutdown the eastbound lanes as they investigate the crash. The closure is expected to last several hours.

Minor injuries are being reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.