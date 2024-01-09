A US citizen has been arrested in Moscow on drug charges

MOSCOW (AP) — A U.S. citizen has been arrested on drug charges in Russia, a move that comes amid soaring Russia-U.S. tensions over Ukraine. The arrest of Robert Woodland Romanov was reported Tuesday by the press service of the Moscow courts. It said the Ostankino District Court ruled on Saturday to keep him in custody for two months on charges of illegal drug possession pending an official probe. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. The name of the accused matches that of a U.S. citizen, who in 2020 told a Russian newspaper that he was adopted by an American couple when he was two but later traveled to Russia to meet his Russian mother.

