El Pasoan competed in Squid Game: the Challenge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- T.J. Stukes, originally from the Bronx, New York moved to El Paso 13 years ago.

He's an assistant basketball coach at Northern New Mexico College.

Recently, he was contestant 182 on Squid Game: The Challenge.

While browsing online, Stukes took a chance and applied to the show. He was in disbelief when he was cast.

Stukes said, "It got real when I saw the ticket, the airplane ticket."

His family also couldn't believe it, however they were very excited.

Stukes didn't have a strategy on how to play the game, he instead chose to stick with his values.

"Move with love and empathy," says Stukes. "And stick true to your character, no matter what."

Although he loved being on the show, Stukes hated the food, especially the cold, soggy, soupy oatmeal that was served daily during the show.

"First plate, I cried over the plate," he says. "I lost 30 pounds in five weeks."

He was eliminated after five weeks and says he was caught by surprise.

In the end, he wouldn't change a thing.

"People may want you to do different but they're not you, so keep on moving the way you move, says Stukes."