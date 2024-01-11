Chaparral man will serve 90 months in prison for hostage taking

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office announced Thursday Ricardo Arce III was sentenced to 90 months in prison.

The 44-year-old previously pled guilty to conspiracy to take a hostage and two counts of hostage taking September.

Arce admitted to conspiring with his co-defendants to take two foreign nationals' hostage.

The hostages were taken to Arce's home in Chaparral. Arce was paid by one of his co-defendants to house and watch the hostages. He recorded videos of hostages being beaten. Loved ones were forced to pay almost $20,000 to secure their releases.

After his release, Arce will be subject to 5 years of supervised release.