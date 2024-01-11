Skip to Content
Maryland elections board member resigns after indictment for participating in US Capitol rioting

By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Republican member of the Maryland State Board of Elections is resigning after being arrested by the FBI this week on felony and misdemeanor charges relating to his conduct during the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records show Carlos Ayala was arrested on Tuesday in Maryland. He has been released on personal recognizance. Chair of the state elections board Michael Summers said in a statement Thursday that he has accepted Ayala’s immediate resignation. Ayala’s lawyer, James Trusty, declined to comment.

