New list scores TV, streaming series for on-screen and behind-the-scenes diversity and inclusion

NEW YORK (AP) — The hundreds of television series on U.S. broadcast, cable and streaming platforms are the subject of a new list — one that scores them for their diversity and inclusion. The Inclusion List for episodic programming is being released by the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and the Adobe Foundation. It ranks the 100 highest-scoring broadcast and cable series that aired in the 2021-2022 television season and the 100 top streaming platform series between 2021 and 2023. Stacy L. Smith, founder of the initiative, says the list celebrates the shows that are making the efforts to make the television industry more welcoming as well as highlight that much work still needs to be done.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.