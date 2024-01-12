State trooper plunges into icy Vermont pond to save 8-year-old girl

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont state trooper is being praised for plunging into a frigid pond and saving the life of an 8-year-old girl who had fallen through the ice while playing with siblings. Police say the girl and her younger sister fell through the thin ice on the pond on private property in Cambridge on Dec. 17. The 80-year-old homeowner was able to pull the younger girl to shore but couldn’t reach the older one, so called 911. Police say Trooper Michelle Archer arrived less than five minutes later. She pulled a rope and flotation device from her cruiser, ran to the pond and swam to the girl.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.