El Paso Puzzler mountain bike race kicks off two-day event

Published 8:22 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the biggest mountain biking races in the region is taking place this weekend, the El Paso Puzzler. 

According to the organization, each course is considered epic by most mountain bikers’ standards with all distances riding to the far north end of the Franklin Mountain State Park.

Saturday's Race is a 35 and 50 mile race day, it begins at 8:00 a.m. at Bowen Ranch off MLK Blvd in the northeast El Paso. 

There is set to be close to 400 racers over the two day event. 

Sunday Race's race is a 15 Mile Race, Gates open at 6 a.m.

Brianna Perez

