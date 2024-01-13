Germany’s Scholz warns of extremists stoking rage as farmers protest and discontent is high

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is calling for calm and a readiness to accept compromises as the country faces protests by farmers angry about a plan to cut their fuel subsidies. He warned Saturday of extremists stoking rage against a backdrop of wider discontent. Farmers have blocked major roads and snarled traffic across the country with their tractors as part of a week of protests against the plan to scrap tax breaks on diesel used in agriculture. They went ahead with the demonstrations although the government watered down its original plan. Scholz acknowledged concerns that go well beyond farming subsidies, saying that crises, conflicts and worries about the future are unsettling people.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.