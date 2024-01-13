Mild Conditions and Breezy Afternoons, Arctic Front’s Uncertain Arrival￼

Good morning, happy Saturday! Today's high is 60 degrees, and mild weather will persist through Monday with afternoon breezes.

The Sacramento Mountains, especially the eastern half, are under a wind advisory due to a hydraulic jump across the Central Mountain chain fostering windy conditions.

Despite the breezy weather, temperatures will remain above normal thanks to the westerly flow.

Similar conditions are expected for Sunday, the warmest day with mostly below advisory-level winds.

Monday will see lighter breezes, a few degrees cooler than Sunday.

While we enjoy mild weather, frigid arctic air is moving southward, expected to dam up on the Central Mountain chain to our east on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a s/w crossing into the Plains could reinforce the arctic air mass, potentially reaching our area.

However, the latest model runs are less certain.

Stay tuned for changes to Tuesday's forecast, and in the coldest case, wind chill advisories may be needed for portions of Hudspeth County with temperatures potentially dropping below zero.