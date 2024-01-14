Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement
LONDON (AP) — A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock spewing toward a nearby settlement. Iceland’s Meteorological Office says the eruption began just before 8 a.m. Sunday after a swarm of earthquakes near the town of Grindavik. Iceland’s RUV television reported the community was evacuated overnight. Defensive walls had been placed around the volcano in hopes of directing the magma away from the community. But the office said the walls of the barriers built north of Grindavik have been breached and lava is on the move toward the community.