Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement

LONDON (AP) — A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock spewing toward a nearby settlement. Iceland’s Meteorological Office says the eruption began just before 8 a.m. Sunday after a swarm of earthquakes near the town of Grindavik. Iceland’s RUV television reported the community was evacuated overnight. Defensive walls had been placed around the volcano in hopes of directing the magma away from the community. But the office said the walls of the barriers built north of Grindavik have been breached and lava is on the move toward the community.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.