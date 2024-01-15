Registration is now open for the U.S.-MX cross border 10k “Run Internacional”

Registration is now open to participate in the only U.S.-MX cross border 10k! The 6th edition of the "Run Internacional" will happen on Saturday, March the 2nd at 8 a.m. Starting point is at 333 N Oregon Street El Paso, TX 79901.

The registration is $25 dollars until February 23rd. It includes a race t-shirt and a finisher medal. It's limited to 2,000 runners. A post race award ceremony & celebration will be held at the starting point location which is right next to the San Jacinto Plaza. For more information and to sign up visit their website https://international10k.com/.