Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden with bomb-carrying drone

JERUSALEM (AP) — A U.S.-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden has come under attack from a bomb-carrying drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The attack on the Genco Picardy represented the second in recent days targeting vessels directly linked to America after U.S.-led strikes targeting the Houthis. It also underlined the risks to shipping in the vital waterway amid Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, identified the ship and threatened more attacks to come. The ship’s owner acknowledged the attack.

