El Paso 5th graders invited to free orchestral concert

By
New
Published 9:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 5th graders across the borderland are invited to the El Paso Symphony Orchestra's 83rd annual Young People's Concert.

The event is free for 5th graders living in the area. The concert will be held on January 30 through February 1 at the Abraham Chavez Theater on 1 Civic Center Plaza. Two concerts will be held per day with one at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 12:30 p.m.

Organizers say about 636,000 young people have experienced their first symphonic concert through this program.

Carter Diggs

